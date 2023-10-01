Over the past week, numerous iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro buyers have reported overheating issues and excessively high temperatures with their new devices. In response to these complaints, Apple announced that a software update is coming to address the issues users are experiencing. Apple has confirmed that the iPhone 15 Pro’s new titanium design is not the cause of the overheating issues. The company also said that the software update expected with iOS 17 will not affect the performance of the device in any way, but will be aimed at addressing concerns regarding the iPhone’s temperatures. In recent days there had been talk of the possibility that Apple would have purposely lowered the power of the new A17 Pro chip to prevent the new phones from overheating.

Apple explained that it is normal for an iPhone to heat up slightly in the first few days due to photo indexing, searches and other background activities performed by iOS. However, the company has also identified a specific bug in iOS 17 that worsens the overheating issue for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro users. This issue will be addressed in a software update, Apple said. Additionally, Apple revealed that some recent third-party app updates are overloading the system, contributing to devices overheating. The company is working directly with the developers of these apps to resolve these issues. Among the apps identified as being responsible for overloading the iPhone’s CPU and resulting overheating are the video game Asphalt 9, Instagram and Uber. Apple confirmed that Instagram fixed the issue with an update released on September 27.

Apple also stressed that there is no security risk to iPhone users and that there will be no long-term performance impacts. iOS is equipped with a robust system to prevent overheating: if the internal components overheat abnormally, iOS intervenes to protect these components by trying to regulate their temperature. There is currently no information on the release date of the iOS 17 update (probably iOS 17.0.3), but it is expected to arrive soon. Until now, Apple has released iOS 17, iOS 17.0.1 and iOS 17.0.2 to the public. The company is also conducting beta testing on iOS 17.1, scheduled for release at the end of October.