iPhones 15 will suffer a price increase which apparently will be about all models: both the Pro and Pro Max devices as well as the standard and the Plus, according to a report published by Bloomberg, will become more expensive.

It is not the first time that there is talk of a possible increase in the prices of the iPhone 15, an increase which according to the information reported by Mark Gurman could also reach 100 bucks for Pro versions.

At the origin of the increase for the more sophisticated models there is probably the adoption for the first time of a chassis with titanium elementswhile for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus the rumored introduction of the 48 megapixel camera and Dynamic Island may have contributed.