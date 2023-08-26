There date of presentation of iPhones 15 has been confirmed by a well-known leaker: according to his sources, the new Apple smartphones will be shown during an event to be held on September 12th.
Obviously this is information to be taken with a grain of salt until the official announcement of the Cupertino company arrives, but which correspond in practice to the Bloomberg reports published some time ago, which spoke precisely of 12 or 13 September for the reveal.
The features of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro
As for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro featuresthe rumors circulated so far describe the upcoming model as a significant upgrade over the iPhone 14, all equipped with dynamic island and apparently equipped with a USB-C port.
Pro versions should mount a A17 Bionic chip with a 3-nanometer production process, while for the standard iPhone 15 we are talking about an A16 Bionic, while all the other additional features will be revealed by Apple in the coming weeks.
