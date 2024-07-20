If you are looking for a new smartphone to replace your old model, you are definitely in the right place: today Amazon Italy is offering iPhone 15 Plus with an excellent 13% off compared to the original suggested list price from Apple. If you are interested in purchasing it, just click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box that you will find immediately below.

The iPhone 15 Plus model is available on Amazon at 1099 eurosagainst the 1259 euros of the recommended price from Apple. The smartphone is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can take advantage of the Prime service for free home delivery.