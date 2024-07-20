If you are looking for a new smartphone to replace your old model, you are definitely in the right place: today Amazon Italy is offering iPhone 15 Plus with an excellent 13% off compared to the original suggested list price from Apple. If you are interested in purchasing it, just click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box that you will find immediately below.
The iPhone 15 Plus model is available on Amazon at 1099 eurosagainst the 1259 euros of the recommended price from Apple. The smartphone is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can take advantage of the Prime service for free home delivery.
Why buy iPhone 15 Plus
One of the main novelties of this model is certainly the presence of the Dynamic Islanda real notification island at the top of the smartphone, thanks to which you can keep all your favorite apps perfectly under control.
In this case you will have a large display with a generous 6.7 inches diagonalwith which you can easily watch movies and TV series in streaming while you are traveling. The autonomy is truly exceptional, with the battery that in the case of the Plus model guarantees up to 26 hours of video playback.
