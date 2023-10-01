As reported by Forbes, Apple has taken note of user complaints about the iPhone 15 overheatingbut said that contrary to speculation the problem does not have to do with the hardware design of the smartphone, but with the software. The company also told Forbes that the fix, which is expected to arrive with iOS 17.1will not result in slow performance.

Apple also claims thermal issues they do not pose any safety riskbut that other factors, such as USB-C power adapters charging above 20W and background processing that occurs shortly after the phone is reset, can make the phone run hotter than an iPhone user is used to.

Bloomberg instead reports that an unnamed Apple spokesperson mentioned it in particular Instagram, Uber and the game Asphalt 9 as examples of apps that may cause devices to “run hotter than normal.” Forbes noted that Instagram version 302, released on September 27, has already been updated to fix some of the issues.