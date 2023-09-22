iPhone 15 is finally on sale on Amazon Italy (and beyond): let’s see what the exact availability is for the Apple smartphone.

The various models are now available iPhone 15 via Amazon Italy. We are talking about iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. You can therefore purchase the various editions, choosing between color and storage space for each. Let’s look at them in an orderly way availability for all models. Please note that some color/cut combinations are available in limited numbers or are not available at the moment. Check directly on Amazon Italy the exact number of units available and, if you are interested, don’t wait too long to purchase.

iPhone 15 iPhone 15 base is available in the model from 128GB in the colors Light Blue, Yellow, Black, Pink and Green. The price is €979. The model from 256GB the iPhone 15 costs €1,109 and is always available in Light Blue, Yellow, Black, Pink and Green. See also Steam is about to kick off the Summer Sale Finally, the model from 512GB of iPhone 15 costs €1,359 and is always available in Light Blue, Yellow, Black, Pink and Green.

iPhone 15 Plus The iPhone 15 Plus model from 128GB instead it costs €1,129 and is always available in Light Blue, Yellow, Black, Pink and Green. At €1,259 you can find the model from 256GB for the iPhone 15 Plus. At the time of writing, only the Green color does not appear to have stock limits, while Light Blue, Yellow, Black and Pink are available in a few units. Finally, let’s move on to the da model 512GB of the iPhone 15 Plus which, at the time of writing, is only available in Light Blue, Black and Green, at the price of €1,509.

iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro instead starts from €1,239 with the model 128GBavailable in White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium and Black Titanium. If you prefer the model from 256GBiPhone 15 Pro costs €1,369 and is available in White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium and Black Titanium. However, stocks for this model already seem to be almost nil and delivery times are only long. See also Forspoken: new presentation livestream announced with date and teaser trailer We then move on to the from model 512GB which costs €1,619. The Titanium Blue color of the iPhone 15 Pro is available immediately, while the others take months. We close with the version from 1TB of the iPhone 15 Pro from €1,869. With the sole exception of Natural Titanium, available in a few units, the other colors are currently on sale with immediate availability.

iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 15 Pro Max from 256GB it costs €1,489. At the moment the only ones available but still with delivery times of 1-3 months are Blue Titanium and Black Titanium. The cut from 512GB of iPhone 15 Pro Max costs €1,739 and the only colors on delivery – but always 1-3 months – are Natural Titanium and Black Titanium. We definitively close with the da model 1TB of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which reaches up to €1,989. The colors available are Natural Titanium and Black Titanium, but again with delivery 1-3 months. See also Shenmue the Animation: Adult Swim cancels the series, no second season Obviously all availability is relative to the time of writing. This could change at any moment. Check the exact availability directly on Amazon.