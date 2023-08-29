The company has therefore confirmed the presentation date of the iPhone 15 that some leakers had already revealed for a few weeks, making an appointment with the press at Apple Park’s Steve Jobs Theater.

Apple officially announced the submission date Of iPhones 15 : the reveal of the new smartphone from the Cupertino house will take place on 12 September starting at 19.00, and the next Apple Watches will find their place within the same event.

What to expect from the presentation?

According to rumors so far, the new iPhone 15 models will be the main attraction of the event, with iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus featuring dynamic island as in the Pro version of the previous smartphone, as well as the concrete possibility that the Lightning port will be replaced by a USB-C.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will undoubtedly be the products with the most innovations, including one titanium shellthinner edges, substantial improvements in the photographic sector and here too a USB-C port, all however at a price that seems to be increased compared to the current one.

Apple WatchFinally, it should see the introduction of the Series 9 with 41 and 45 mm cases, as well as a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra.