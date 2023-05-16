The most basic models of the iPhone 15 line should come equipped with 48 MP cameras, a feature hitherto only available on Pro models, according to analyst Jeff Pu, in a technical note obtained by the specialist website MacRumors.

According to the information, the 48 MP lens on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will use a new three-layer sensor, which will allow for better light gathering.

Jeff Pu, however, claims that this sensor is experiencing problems in Apple’s supply chain, which may cause delays in the arrival of smartphones to the market. The 48 MP lens was introduced on iPhones in the iPhone 14 lineup, but only hit the Pro and Pro Max models.

In addition to inheriting the camera improvement from the iPhone 14 Pro line, the simplest models of the iPhone 15 line should also adopt the A16 Bionic processor, leaving the new A17 Bionic only for the Pro models, in addition to bringing the new, more discreet notch presented in the last year in the iPhone 14 Pro line.

All four devices will be unveiled in September with design changes with a body with more rounded corners and a USB-C port replacing the Lightning connector. There is still no exact date for the presentation event, but the most likely thing is that it will happen in the first half of the month, with sales starting in the following weeks around the world.