iPhone 15: Lionel Messi did not play for Argentina, but appeared at the cell phone presentation

Apple introduced the new iPhone this Tuesday and the star of the Argentine national team and Inter Miami appeared at the event, Lionel Messi.

(You may be interested in: Lionel Messi: this is the multimillion-dollar mansion he bought facing the sea in Miami)

Messi was not with Argentina in the match in La Paz against Bolivia, this Tuesday on date 2 of the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Messi and the iPhone

Argentina won by the smallest difference See also World Cup 2022 .. What did Messi say about Argentina's fortunes?

During the presentation event of the new iPhone, Messi’s image was present and stole everyone’s attention.

Although her appearance was only for a second, her name was visible on the event screen, when the presenter made the new functions of the iPhone official. There appeared an MLS scoreboard, from a match between the Inter Miami vs Atlanta United and Messi’s name as scorer.

Messi’s appearance served as a demonstration of the sports results alert function within the dynamic Island, a attractive feature of iPhone 15.

At the presentation of the new iPhone 15, Inter Miami appears with GOL DE MESSI!!! ARGENTINA IN THE KSA pic.twitter.com/N6qJ64DcO3 — 🇦🇷 Trend Now 2023 🇦🇷 🦁CAMPEON ⭐⭐⭐ (@TrendNo89537015) September 12, 2023

The Argentine has scored 37 goals in 49 final games. Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez – FR171643 AP

Messi’s contract in Miami stipulates that the player will receive a significant part of the income that the American league and Apple have from new subscribers to the broadcast package of his matches, which are seen exclusively on Apple TV+.

Apple unveiled the new iPhone, with Lightning charging ports replaced on newer models by a universal charger following a standoff with the European Union. “USB-C has become a universally accepted standard. That’s why we’re bringing USB-C to iPhone 15“said Kaiann Drance, vice president of iPhone marketing at Apple’s launch event.

SPORTS AND AFP

More sports news