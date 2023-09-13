Wednesday, September 13, 2023
iPhone 15: Lionel Messi did not play for Argentina, but appeared at the cell phone presentation

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 13, 2023
in Sports
iPhone 15: Lionel Messi did not play for Argentina, but appeared at the cell phone presentation

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi.

The star was absent from the gaucho team on date 2 of the tie.

Apple introduced the new iPhone this Tuesday and the star of the Argentine national team and Inter Miami appeared at the event, Lionel Messi.

(You may be interested in: Lionel Messi: this is the multimillion-dollar mansion he bought facing the sea in Miami)

Messi was not with Argentina in the match in La Paz against Bolivia, this Tuesday on date 2 of the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Messi and the iPhone

During the presentation event of the new iPhone, Messi’s image was present and stole everyone’s attention.

Although her appearance was only for a second, her name was visible on the event screen, when the presenter made the new functions of the iPhone official. There appeared an MLS scoreboard, from a match between the Inter Miami vs Atlanta United and Messi’s name as scorer.

Messi’s appearance served as a demonstration of the sports results alert function within the dynamic Island, a attractive feature of iPhone 15.

Messi

The Argentine has scored 37 goals in 49 final games.

Photo:

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez – FR171643 AP

Messi’s contract in Miami stipulates that the player will receive a significant part of the income that the American league and Apple have from new subscribers to the broadcast package of his matches, which are seen exclusively on Apple TV+.

Apple unveiled the new iPhone, with Lightning charging ports replaced on newer models by a universal charger following a standoff with the European Union. “USB-C has become a universally accepted standard. That’s why we’re bringing USB-C to iPhone 15“said Kaiann Drance, vice president of iPhone marketing at Apple’s launch event.

See also  Churro delivery man breaks down in tears when he finds out that the order was for Lionel Messi

SPORTS AND AFP

More sports news

