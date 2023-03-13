Even though we’re halfway between launching iPhone 14 and that of the next iteration of the series, details are beginning to emerge that are a little more concrete than the rumors that have filtered so far.

The curiosity of all enthusiasts is therefore directed to the next generation of smartphones from bitten appleand above all to the eventuality that there is some small or big revolution in a product which, except on some specific occasions, is renewed year after year with small tricks.

The first to arrive with important news this year is the Japanese portal Mac OTAKARAwho managed to have exclusive gods mockups in 3D of the range iPhones 15; as always, these are reproductions supplied to the producers of covers and accessories well in advance, so as to be able to start the production of everything that can be used by those who will purchase the iPhone.

As you can see from the photo, no major upheavals are to be expected, but slightly thinner bezels with the dedicated camera face taking up more space than the current generation, in terms of thickness.

Another interesting element, which seems to confirm the rumors of the past few weeks, is the introduction for the models Pros And Pro Max of a single, long, capacitive rocker instead of the volume keys we currently have on iPhone 14.

As always, given the large margin of time that separates us from the actual presentation of the smartphone, some details may change. However, as a rule, the specifications provided to accessory manufacturers are already almost final and any changes are completely minor.

From the mockups it is also possible to guess a slight difference in the dimensions which, combined with the abandonment of the lightning port in favor of USB-Calready announced in the past by Apple, it will make it impossible to use the covers of the old models even on the range iPhones 15.