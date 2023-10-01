iPhone 15 has arrived and there are many users who have already had the opportunity to get their hands on it or who are anxiously awaiting it. The new device has caused a lot of talk about itself, for some interesting features such as the issue of the SIM slot and that of the physical key and capacitive keys. In any case, today we unfortunately have to give some bad news, as many users are already complaining about a major problem.

iPhone 15 heats up too much, reports arrive

iPhone 15 heats up too much. It is now a fact, the reports received from users are many and leave no room for doubt. Whether it is while the phone is charging, while scrolling on TikTok or while you have been on a FaceTime call for a few minutes, the temperature of the device rises too much, according to some tests even reaching 50-54 degrees.

Unfortunately, the reason is still unknown but there is now a hypothesis. In fact, everything could be due to the use of titanium and the reduction of the space available for the heat dissipation system. In short, Apple favored the design to the detriment of the thermal system.

Actually Apple has already responded to these accusations by denying everything and mainly blaming some applications such as Instagram, Uber and others. Furthermore, the company apparently has already moved to resolve the problem with the next update to iOS 17.1. In short, let’s keep our fingers crossed and see how the situation evolves!