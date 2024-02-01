Hi-Tech Mail.ru: the price of iPhone 15 has decreased by 40 percent in Russia

The new Apple smartphone has dropped significantly in price in Russia. About it reports Hi-Tech Mail.ru publication.

Media journalists noticed that the price of the iPhone 15 has dropped to 75 thousand rubles on the Russian market. At the start of sales, the gadget was valued at 125-170 thousand rubles. Thus, the device turned out to be 40 percent cheaper.

“Russian stores are selling the most modern Apple smartphone at a phenomenally low price,” the publication’s authors commented on the news.

The iPhone 15 smartphone received a 6.1-inch OLED display, an Apple A16 Bionic processor, 6 gigabytes of RAM and at least 128 gigabytes of internal memory. The device came with a dual camera with 48 and 12 megapixel lenses. The device also received a battery with a capacity of 3349 milliamp-hours, a biometric Face ID sensor, and NFC.

At the end of January, it became known that the flagship iPhone, presented in the fall of 2022, had fallen in price in Russia. If at the start of sales the iPhone 14 Pro was priced at 120 thousand rubles, then at the beginning of 2023 it turned out to be available for 100 thousand rubles or less.