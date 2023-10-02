If you pay big money for the latest iPhone, it would also be nice if Carplay worked.

If you have the latest iPhone and a BMW you’re doing well. The great thing is that these two also work well together via Apple Carplay. At least, that should be the intention. Unfortunately, that doesn’t always work perfectly.

Those who did not buy the latest iPhone are in good hands this time, because it is wrong with the iPhone 15. Apple Carplay appears not to be able to handle the new iPhone 15. Certainly not in BMWs.

Complaints are pouring in from iPhone 15 users. In some cases it turns out to be very difficult (if not impossible) to get Carplay working with the latest iPhone. The problem is said to be related to the fact that the iPhone 15 uses a USB-C connection. Whether or not Carplay works seems to depend on the cable.

This issue does not apply specifically to BMWs, but BMW drivers face an additional problem. Some users report that the NFC chip no longer works after charging their iPhone wirelessly in the car. This means that you suddenly can no longer pay with your phone. That’s not great, especially if your wallet is at home.

It is not that the NFC chip is temporarily out of order, it simply no longer works. Some customers have already received a new chip, but it immediately broke again during wireless charging.

It is not yet clear exactly how this is possible and there is therefore no solution available yet. If you have just purchased a new iPhone 15 and drive a BMW, it might be wise not to charge wirelessly for a while. And if you do, make sure you don’t forget your wallet.

This article iPhone 15 and BMW proves to be a dramatic combination first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#iPhone #BMW #turns #dramatic #combination