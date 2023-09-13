Apple today revealed the new generation of iPhone, the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, and new accessories in FineWoven, a new, more sustainable material. Here are the prices and opening dates for pre-orders in Italy. Apple Watch Series 9 in aluminum starts at 459 euros for the 41 mm GPS version, which becomes 489 for the 45 mm one. The GPS + Cellular versions cost 579 euros for the 41 mm and 609 euros for the 45. The stainless steel version, available only with GPS + Cellular combo, costs 809 euros for the 41 version and 859 euros for the 45. Depending on the strap matches the price may vary. The new FineWoven magnetic straps cost 99 euros. In the case of Apple Watch Ultra 2, the price drops compared to last year: 909 euros. Pre-orders are already open and all models will be available from September 22nd.

iPhone 15 starts at 979 euros for 128GB of storage, 1,109 euros for 256GB and 1,359 euros for 512GB. The iPhone 15 Plus model, with a larger screen, costs 1,129 for 128GB, 1,259 for 256GB and 1,509 for 512GB. It can be pre-ordered from 2pm on September 15th, available from the 22nd. Same dates for the iPhone 15 Pro, which starts in Italy at 1,239 euros for the 6.1-inch 128GB model, which becomes 1,369 for the 256, 1,619 for the 128GB one. 512, and 1,869 euros for 1TB of space. iPhone 15 Pro Max starts from 256GB at 1,489 euros, 1,789 for 512GB, 1,989 euros for the maximum capacity, 1TB. Finally, the new FineWoven cases cost 69 euros for all models, 59 euros for the silicone ones. The MagSafe wallet has also been renewed, now in FineWoven, at 69 euros.