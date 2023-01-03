The year began with several rumors about the next generation of iPhone, the fifteenth, which will hit the market this fall. According to Tech Research, in fact, iPhone 15 and 15 Plus (the mid-range of Apple smartphones) will have a 48 megapixel main camera, exactly like this year’s iPhone 14 Pro. According to rumors from Chinese assembly lines, it seems that Apple has run for cover after the criticisms received and the lack of sales success of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, too similar to the previous model (so much so that they share the same processor). Furthermore, the base models of 2023 will all have the Dynamic Island instead of the notch, conforming to the design of the iPhone 14 Pro. The other highly anticipated novelty for the entire iPhone lineup is the introduction of the Usb-C port instead of the Lightning for charging. As for the 15 Pro model, it seems there will be a new 3-nanometer A17 chip, and also a new 6x periscopic zoom for the photographic sector.