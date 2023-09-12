As widely announced, Apple he announced iPhone 15 and 15 Plus during its annual presentation event. The first feature that was highlighted is the new design , more rounded. The choice to show a pink Barbie model is interesting, definitely in line with the spirit of the times.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

The colors of the new iPhones

The front of the new iPhones features the so-called Dynamic Island, which shows various information in real time. The base model offers a 6.1-inch display, the Plus one 6.7 inches, with a peak HDR brightness of 1600 nits and a peak outdoor brightness of 2000 nits, which is twice as bright as the iPhone 14.

The colors of the iPhone 15 are pink, yellow, green, blue and black. The bodies are made of 75% recycled aluminium, while the battery with 100% recycled cobalt. The logic board is also made with 100% recycled material, underlining the eco-friendliness of the product.

The iPhone 15 will enjoy a camera 48 megapixel, with a quad-pixel sensor and 100% pixel focus. Users will be able to use the 48 megapixels to capture images with 2X zoom of such optics. Selfie lovers will be happy to know that there is a next-generation portrait mode, which automatically detects when a person or animal is in the frame, allowing you to switch to portrait mode at a later stage. Improvements also for the focusing system and for the management of night photos.

Speaking of processor, iPhone 15 is powered byA16 Bionic already seen in action in the iPhone 14 Pro. The battery life has not been revealed, but it seems that it will be able to last an entire day. The iPhone 15 Plus battery will last longer too.

Apple talked about improvements for virtually every aspect of iPhones, including audio quality, which will prioritize voices thanks to the use of artificial intelligence. You can even isolate the voice, filtering all other sounds.

Speaking of sockets, the iPhone 15s will have a socket USB-C, now the standard. They will be rechargeable by attaching them to other Apple devices, such as the latest AirPods.

Talking about pricesthat of the iPhone 15 will start at $799 for the 128 GB model, while that of the iPhone 15 Plus will start at $899, again for 128 GB.