Now that the iPhone 14 has been released on the market, the time has come to talk about the future iPhone 15. As you may know, a feature that Apple smartphones have been carrying around for years is that they are always available, even in different colors than those more classic. And now some rumors are talking about gods possible colors of the new iPhone 15!

iPhone 15: a leak reveals the possible additional colors!

If you’re not a lover of classic neutral colors when it comes to smartphones, then you surely know that Apple it always meets users with slightly more flamboyant tastes by making their iPhones even in particular colors, which go hand in hand with the classic black, white and so on. For instance, the iPhone 12 and 13 Pro were available in Pacific Blue and Sierra Blue, respectively, while the 14 Pro can now be purchased in Space Black and Dark Purple.

Well, as it is easy to imagine, even the iPhone 15 will not be outdone and according to some rumors the colors will be 3according to the following subdivision:

For the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, the Dark Sienna color will be available, a dark burgundy corresponding to the hexadecimal code #410D0D

The normal iPhone 15, on the other hand, could arrive in dark pink and bright blue colors, identified with the codes #CE3C6C and #4DB1E2

In short, quite unique colors and we remind you as always that it is just a rumor. Furthermore, even if they were to be true, there is still a lot of time left for the launch of the devices and certainly Apple still has a way to change its mind and choose other ones, based on costs and production times and market analysis. Obviously, in case of news we will keep you updated!