Once the presentation event of Apple’s innovations regarding the iPhone and Apple Watch was over, a new detail emerged, almost disconcerting considering the trend of past years: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus and 15 Pro they will cost less compared to their counterparts in the family of iPhone 14 . Yes, the announced prices are lower than those of last year’s models, even in Italy.

Price comparison

iPhone 15 costs less

Let’s see the Italian prices of the new and old models compared:

iPhone 15 – Prices

128GB model: €979 versus €1029 for the iPhone 14

256GB model €1109 versus €1159 for the iPhone 14

512GB model €1359 versus €1419 for the iPhone 14

iPhone 15 Plus -Prices

128GB model: €1129 versus €1179 for the iPhone 14 Plus

256GB model: €1259 versus €1309 for the iPhone 14 Plus

512GB model: €1509 versus €1569 for the iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro – Prices

128GB model: €1239 versus €1339 for the iPhone 14 Pro

256GB model: €1369 versus €1469 for the iPhone 14 Pro

512GB model: €1619 versus €1729 for the iPhone 14 Pro

1TB model: €1869 versus €1989 for the iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max – Prices

256GB model: €1489 versus €1619 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max

512GB model: €1739 versus €1879 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max

1TB model: €1989 versus €2139 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max

As you can see, the price reduction it starts from €50 for the starting model of iPhone 15 up to €150 for the top model of iPhone 15 Pro Max.

So, not only was there not the feared increase of 150 euros or more, but there was actually a significant decrease, a sign that with the iPhone 14 the Cupertino company had reached a breaking point beyond which it currently seems unable to go .