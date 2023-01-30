iPhone 14 is just the latest of the many Apple-branded smartphones that have made users fall in love over the years. The iPhones have been able to establish themselves among the competition thanks to excellent performance and also some interesting features. Today we are here to tell you about one of these, which apparently saved the life of two people!

iPhone 14: Emergency SOS saves the lives of two people

Over the years, iPhones have certainly evolved and one of the many features of the latest generation of iPhones has proved to be much more than useful. We’re talking about Emergency SOS, a feature that allows you to make emergency calls via satellite even where there is no signal and which was the protagonist of an event that took place in Canada and reported by the Times Colonist.

Apparently two women had planned an excursion but had an accident on the highway forced them to change course. Going elsewhere in this way, they found themselves immersed in snow with an unusable road, which however the two women tried to cross anyway, thus remaining with the car blocked right in an area with no cell phones.

A really unpleasant situation but thanks to Emergency SOS of iPhone 14 the hikers were able to call for help with 911 and the rescuers traced their GPS coordinates in no time at all. There was no need to look for them in a vain attempt to find them in the middle of nowhere, but it was enough to go to the precisely indicated place!

In short, all’s well that ends well and now these two women will certainly be able to tell the story to their friends and relatives, well aware that they have been saved by one of the latest technologies in the house Apple.