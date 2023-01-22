Ookla has released its latest report on mobile download performance, comparing data collected across the United States over the past four months. In the last ranking iPhone 14 Pro Max took first place, but in this one it is beaten by Galaxy Z Fold4, with an average speed of 147.25 Mbps, and Pixel 7 Pro, with 137.11 Mbps. iPhone 14 Pro Max reaches 133.84 Mbps, followed by iPhone 14 Pro with 130.14. Just after Galaxy S22 Ultra, 124.83 Mbps. In general, all Samsung devices beat all Apple ones for average speed, 79.43 Mbps against 72.62. The ranking is obviously linked to which type of connection and operator are used on the phone, and that more users with less bandwidth power have purchased an iPhone 14 Pro Max in recent months.