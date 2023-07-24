Hi-Tech Mail.ru: iPhone 14 Plus fell in price in the Russian market to 80 thousand rubles

The cost of the new Apple smartphone in Russia has dropped significantly. About it informs edition Hi-Tech Mail.ru.

According to the catalog of the IT portal, the iPhone 14 Plus was available on the Russian market for 80 thousand rubles. At the start of sales, the device was estimated at 95 thousand rubles. Thus, the device has fallen in price by about 15 percent.

The new device received a 6.7-inch OLED display, an A15 Bionic chip, 6 gigabytes of RAM, a drive with a capacity of 128 gigabytes. Also, the gadget has a dual camera with lenses with a resolution of 12 megapixels each, a battery of 4323 milliamp-hours.

The 14 Plus is an upgraded version of the base iPhone 14 with a larger screen and a larger battery. In turn, this device is available for at least 72 thousand rubles.

At the end of June, Russian retailers reported price cuts for new Apple smartphones. So, devices of the iPhone 14 series fell in price by about 12 percent.