Hi-Tech Mail.ru: iPhone 14 Plus has become cheaper to 62 thousand rubles

The price of the iPhone 14 Plus has dropped on the Russian market. noticed Hi-Tech Mail.ru publication.

Media journalists noted that the smartphone, presented in the fall of 2023, is available for 62 thousand rubles. At the start of sales, the device was estimated at 95 thousand rubles. Thus, the device has become cheaper by about 30 thousand rubles. In July, the cost of 14 Plus reached 65 thousand rubles.

The publication’s experts called the smartphone “a godsend for big screen lovers.” The affordable phone has a 6.7-inch OLED display — like the flagship devices in the line. However, unlike the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, the device does not support displaying images at a frequency of 120 Hz.

In addition to the 6.7-inch screen, the iPhone 14 Plus has a glass case, an A15 Bionic processor, 6 gigabytes of RAM, and a built-in storage of 128 gigabytes. On the back panel of the gadget is a dual camera with lenses with a resolution of 12 megapixels each. The device has a battery with a capacity of 4323 milliampere-hours.

Earlier it became known that the iPhone 15 Pro has fallen to a record low. If at the start of sales the device was sold for 150 thousand rubles, then at the end of summer 2024 it was available for 95 thousand rubles.