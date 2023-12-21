Hi-Tech Mail.ru: the cost of the iPhone 14 Plus has decreased by 15 percent in Russia

The iPhone 14 Plus, introduced in 2022, has fallen in price on the Russian market. About it reports Hi-Tech Mail.ru publication.

The portal's journalists noticed that by the end of the year the cost of an Apple device had dropped to 80 thousand rubles. At the start of sales, the iPhone 14 Plus was estimated at 95 thousand rubles. Thus, the smartphone has fallen in price by about 15 percent.

“The iPhone 14 Plus is a godsend for lovers of large screens. The smartphone appeared in Russia in mid-October 2022,” the authors of the publication commented on the reduction in price of the gadget.

The 14 Plus received an OLED display increased to 6.7 inches, an Apple A15 Bionic processor, 6 gigabytes of RAM, a dual camera with 12 megapixel lenses each, and a battery with a capacity of 4323 milliamp-hours.

The device is an improved version of the iPhone 14. By the end of November, the cost of a basic Apple smartphone reached 70 thousand rubles.

Earlier it became known that the iPhone SE, introduced in 2022, fell in price at a record level in Russia. If at the start of sales the smartphone was estimated at 50-70 thousand rubles, then in mid-December its cost was 40 thousand rubles.