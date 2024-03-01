In Amazon Mexico, the iPhone 14 Plus 512GBscreen 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR, A15 Bionic Chip with 5-core GPU is at a 33% discount, going from the normal price of $31,999 Mexican pesos to $21,499 Mexican pesos, in addition to the possibility of acquiring it for up to 12 months without interest. Next, we tell you the characteristics of this Apple smartphone and what the payments would be like if you bought it on credit.

It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, March 1, could change depending on its validity in Amazon Mexico.

In a price comparison with Walmart's online store in Mexico, this 512 GB iPhone 14 Plus is priced at $25,999.00 Mexican pesos (it is currently out of stock).

Features of the iPhone 14 Plus 512GB

⦿ All-day battery life and up to 26 hours of video playback

⦿ A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU for outstanding performance. Ultra-fast 5G network

⦿ Cinema mode now in 4K Dolby Vision up to 30 fps

⦿ 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display

⦿ Front Camera: 12MP TrueDepth Camera with Portrait Mode, Depth Control, Portrait Lighting and Smart HDR 4

⦿ Normal camera: 12 MP Wide Angle, 12 MP Ultra Wide Angle with Portrait Mode, Depth Control, Portrait Lighting, Smart HDR 4 and HDR video recording in Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps

⦿ For more information CLICK HERE

How to pay monthly without interest in Amazon Mexico?

The price applied to the 33% discount that this mobile device has is $21,499.00 Mexican pesos, giving CLICK HERE. However, in the case of this product, the option of up to 12 months without interest, this allows you to purchase eligible products through a plan with the card that participates in the program, which you can check when making your purchase. If you want payment in months, we present the total depending on the period you select:

⦿ 3 months: Per month you would pay $7,166.33, which would be $21,499.00 Mexican pesos

⦿ 6 months: Per month you would pay $3,583.16, which would be $21,499.00 Mexican pesos

⦿ 9 months: Per month you would pay $2,388.77, which would be $21,499.00 Mexican pesos

⦿ 12 months: Per month you would pay $1,791.58, which would be $21,499.00 Mexican pesos

MONTHS WITH FINANCING COST

⦿ 18 months: Per month you would pay $1,339.26, which would be $24,106.83 Mexican pesos

⦿ 24 months: Per month you would pay $1,034.99, which would be $24,839.94 Mexican pesos

The shipping cost is free, but if you want it to arrive immediately you can subscribe to Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days and enjoy its multiple benefits.

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.