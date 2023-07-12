Acquiring a new phone is not an easy task, since buyers usually use their ranges, if it is against water, and more details, since their news always surprises, recently, the great technological brand Apple became a trend, after a client bought an iPhone 14 in 1 peso.

The tricks and recommendations always go viral, since saving is something that no one can resist, therefore, a tiktoker, when showing how to take advantage of an iPhone offer, could not resist sharing it on the Internet.

Apple, the brand founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne in 1976 originally called “Apple Computer, Inc”, gave something to talk about, after a customer shocked by revealing the market value of the iPhone 14.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the ‘@eldiegobonilla’ account made an impact by showing how he managed to acquire the iPhone that went on sale on September 16, 2022, where its initial price was 20,999 pesos.

During the viral video, the young man showed that he bought: “an iPhone 14×1 weighs 74 cents”, for which he showed the computer to teach the details: “It even says Original Unlocked iPhone so you can see it’s not edited.”

Finally, the young man taught: “I bought an iPhone 14×1 weight on a Chinese page”, When the package arrived, he showed that it did turn on, and everything indicated that it was real, for which he promised his followers to record a second video, to check in a week if it still worked.

