iPhone 14 it is already on everyone’s lips, among those who no longer want to be part of the Apple family and among those who want to have more information on the probable purchase. One thing is certain: surely there will be many enthusiasts who will buy the product with their eyes closed. But pay attention to the details, as these will be the ones to give a notable shake to the most popular smartphone of recent years. We remind you that the model will still have to come out and that we currently know very little about the model in question.

We advise you to take this information with a grain of salt and not to be swayed, as everything could be reversed in the coming months or directly during the official presentation in September 2022. Like the price range that, according to 9to5Mac could have a noticeable increase in both the version iPhone 14 Proboth for the iPhone 14 Pro Max version. To balance everything, however, there would be a new model: the iPhone 14 Max. This should be smaller than the Pro editions and with a significantly lower price range.

Could iPhone 14 be the first model with memory cuts?

Yes, there is also this point in great demand both among fans of the model and by those who are simply curious to know more. Around the web there seems to be the rumor in which this elusive memory cut is declared. Apple itself had revealed of want to make changes in this fieldso as to reduce the costs that are definitely not within everyone’s reach.

In order not to give up raw materials, therefore, it was decided to lower the memory; nothing transcendental, as it would seem that the choice will fall on the classics 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB of classic memory. In a nutshell: there will not be this big difference with the models previously released on the market.