In the second half of the year, Apple will put its new smartphones on the market, if no incidents prevent it. So, in September the world should get to know the new iPhones 14. Although there is still some time until then, there are already some rumors and now there seems to be more evidence of what is to come.

As the rumors regarding Apple’s upcoming smartphone releases increase, physical models for the smartphones begin to appear as well. The first aluminum models appeared on the Chinese social network Weibo that could give rise to the final version of the construction of the various Apple smartphones of the 14 series.

+ Apple and other companies have production delays with suppliers affected by Covid in China

The four models revealed show the possible production designs, with indication of the respective display sizes. The Normal and Pro versions consist of 6.7-inch and 6.1-inch screen models. Interestingly, the “mini” version is not included here.

The existence of two- and three-camera models with a module physically adjusted to the area occupied by them is also visible.

iPhone 14 and an uncertain future

These physical parts usually appear for the creation of accessories, however, what we see does not seem to correspond to the already many images of renderings that have appeared on the internet.

Based on the information already released, there will be 4 models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and the replacement for the iPhone 14 mini, the iPhone 14 Max, the same size as the base version.

The Pro versions should have a surprise factor (or not so much) that will be the perforated display with all the sensors and cameras for Face ID, instead of the typical notch.

Although there are also several rumors that point to an Apple smartphone with a periscope camera, to assist in capturing photos with optical zoom and long-distance hybrid, the truth is that such an addition should only arrive with version 15, in 2023.

