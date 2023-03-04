In March, for two years now, Apple is releasing a variant of its current iPhone line in a new color. In 2022 it was the turn of green, while according to some rumors the color of 2023 will be yellow. There are no internal differences between the phones that will be released in March and those that arrived on the market last October: however, it will only be the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, while the Pro versions this year will not have any new colors. After all, yellow has been missing from the iPhone palette since the iPhone 11 of 2019, and spring seems like a perfect season to launch a more colorful phone than usual and give it a boost on the market. Together with the new yellow of the iPhone, a refresh of the colors of the Apple Watch straps will arrive as always, the first time for Watch Ultra whose collection will be enriched with new patterns. The same fate will befall the covers for the entire iPhone 14 line, both in leather and silicone.