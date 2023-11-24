Today is officially the Black Friday 2023. Amazon Italy is in the midst of its phase of promotions and discounts and, with the arrival of Black Friday, offers are raining down from all sides. In the last week we have already seen many products at a more than interesting price and even today things do not change. For example, we can find Apple iPhone 14 128GB. The reported discount is 20%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €879. The current price is one of the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon Italy.

Apple iPhone 14 uses a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen with Ceramic Shield. The battery promises a maximum life of 20 hours (in case of video playback, it may vary depending on use). The smartphone features an A15 Bionic Chip with 5-core GPU and an advanced camera system with Action Mode and Cinema Mode.