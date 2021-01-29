Yes, there are still many months to go before the presentation of the iPhone 13, but despite this, it is rare that we are not surprised by any news in this regard. Of course, at this point we must remember that we are talking about Apple, so these news always have the format of leaks, since those of Cupertino are, you know, exceptionally reluctant to disclose any details of their products ahead of time. The leakers take care of that.

The problem is that, sometimes, the data from these leaks are contradictory to each other, and that is precisely what we are faced with in this case. And what is worse, it generates a new scenario that until now had not been considered. Recall that the first rumors pointed out that the iPhone 13 would recover Touch ID and say goodbye to Face ID, shortly after the rumors indicated that the visual identification would be maintained and that at the moment there is no fingerprint sensor, and now it seems that, for what to choose ?, since the future iPhone 13 could have both identification systems.

Aim in this sense a report from The Wall Street Journal, according to which the new implementation of the fingerprint sensor in the iPhone 13 would be found directly on the screen, unlike the previous one, which was in the also disappeared home button of the phone. That is, unlike the option used by other manufacturers, who place the fingerprint reader on the back of the phone or on one of its sides, the iPhone 13 would keep the two identification elements on the front.

From the wave of rumors about it, it seems increasingly clear that Apple is very interested in recovering the fingerprint sensor, something that until a year ago could be somewhat surprising. However, after a year in which the mask has become ubiquitous, the identification provided by Face ID has proven not to adapt as well to the circumstances as fingerprint sensors do. And although it is true that we hope that, at some point, masks will no longer be so necessary, in the short and medium term it seems that we will still need them.

Thus, and given that it is understood that the iPhone 13 will maintain the same design as the iPhone 12, with Face ID included, it makes perfect sense that Apple has chosen to maintain visual identification, but at the same time wants its new smartphone to adapt to a time when the mask makes it impossible to use Face ID on many occasions.

In addition, incorporating both identification systems in the iPhone 13 would allow Apple to check the operation of Touch ID directly on the screen, in order to assess the possible removal of Face ID on the iPhone 14, to finally have a smartphone in which the screen occupies the entire surface, and not as it happens now, with the notch at the top, which houses all the necessary elements for Face ID to function properly.

So, Does this mean that the iPhone 13 will have both identification systems? Unfortunately we have no way of knowing still. As I said at the beginning, except for some very difficult to predict surprises, Apple will confirm it in the official presentation, for now we can only echo the leaks, and try to determine if they make sense in the current context. And to this day, this one certainly seems to have it.