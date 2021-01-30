Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 cell phones ignited a new season full of anticipated announcements for this 2021. In that sense, Appple prepares its next “tank” that will replace the iPhone 12. And while its launch is still several months away, rumors and leaks ensure that it will come with many new features in terms of the processor, screen, cameras and biometric security functions.

Screens

Apple finally included OLED technology in the displays of the iPhone 12 series and as a result the screen experience on all of those models is more or less the same. However, in 2021, Apple could give the iPhone 13 models a different upgrade, in the form of a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Rumors about iPhones with a high refresh rate have been circulating for years, and at one point many thought that would come with the iPhone 12. However, in early 2020, rumors said that battery drain problems they had caused Apple to ditch the 120 Hz panels for the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 13 screen could have a 120 Hz image soda cup. Photo: EFE.

From now on, according to the Korean site The Elec, Apple will include LTPO technology in iPhone 13 models, paving the way for a high refresh rate when needed and a lower refresh rate at other times.

Standard iPhone 13 models are unlikely to have the high refresh rate technology. However, let’s hope the iPhone 14 series does bring it.

Technical characteristics

There are not many rumors about the specifications of the iPhone 13, but based on the latest Apple announcements some aspects can be assumed.

The iPhone 13 will likely make use of a new self-made A15 chip, which is expected to maintain the 5-nanometer process. Apple is pouring billions into chip making, with much of that research going into the M1 processors it started using in its MacBooks and the IPhone 12.

Therefore, it would not sound unreasonable for the A series to achieve a performance improvement on the iPhone 13, thus continuing the tradition of being the most powerful mobile chip on the market.

The cameras

In the last months of 2020, Apple punctually introduced in October the iPhone 12, the latest “flagship” of the brand that particularly did not receive such a large camera upgrade compared to the iPhone 11 series. Likewise, all three smartphones represented a improvement over larger sensors and Sensor Displacement Stabilization technology, which is built into iPhone 12 Pro Max.

11/06/2020 iPhone 12 Pro camera. APPLE RESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGY POLICY

According to industry rumors, that technology will hit lower-end iPhones in 2021 as well. Other sources, such as display analyst Ross Young, directly say that all iPhone 13 devices will receive the same sensors as the iPhone 12 Pro. Max which would effectively make a big leap to members of the next family of devices.

On the other hand, Apple could include a LiDAR sensor in all four iPhone 13 models, which should help make autofocus faster in low-light conditions, as well as play a role in the augmented reality technology of the future.

Security

Apple seems to have taken note of the lessons that the 2020 pandemic left, one of them will be focused on security. The next iPhone 13 could mark the return of one of the most requested functions by its users and, at the same time, solve the unlocking of the phone without having to remove the chinstrap.

Unlocking the latest iPhone with a chinstrap on, a headache. Photo: Shutterstock.

Apparently, the next Apple model would bring back the Touch ID fingerprint sensor as an extra security option and would not replace the facial unlocking (Face ID), which is still the preferred option by Apple considering it more secure.

Of course, unlike those old sensors, the new one that Apple phones could incorporate will not be through a round button on the front.

IPhone 13 price and release date

If there are no certainties regarding the technical characteristics, regarding the price and the launch date there is only speculation. The phones are expected to be priced similarly to the iPhone 12 series ($ 799), Phone 12 Pro ($ 999) and 12 Pro Max ($ 1,099).

And regarding its launch, as the supply chain problems should be resolved unlike the delays that arose from the Covid-19 pandemic in China, the iPhone 13 models could be re-launched in September and not in October, as the Cupertino giant used to do it historically.