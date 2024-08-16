Hi-Tech Mail.ru: iPhone 13 has become cheaper in Russia to 55 thousand rubles

The iPhone 13 smartphone has fallen to a record low on the Russian market. noticed Hi-Tech Mail.ru publication.

The media authors noted that at the end of summer, the 2021 device can be purchased in Russian retail for 55 thousand rubles or less. At the same time, at the start of sales, the iPhone 13 was sold for 80 thousand rubles. Thus, in less than three years, the phone has become cheaper by about 30 percent.

“This gadget is far from new, but it is still relevant. It is valued for its recognizable design with a “classic” bang, compact body and low cost,” the publication’s journalists described the smartphone.

The device came out with a glass body and an aluminum frame, a 6.1-inch OLED display, an A15 Bionic processor, 4 gigabytes of RAM, and at least 128 gigabytes of built-in memory. The Apple device has a dual camera with 12-megapixel lenses each, a 3240-mAh battery, stereo speakers, and a Face ID biometric sensor.

In early August, it became known that the iPhone 14 Plus had become cheaper on the Russian market to 62 thousand rubles. At the start of sales – in the fall of 2023 – about 95 thousand rubles were asked for a device with an enlarged screen.