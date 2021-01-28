The iPhone 12s Pro could become Apple’s next flagship smartphone, provided that the rumors that bet in favor of said name are confirmed, and that the apple company will not make the jump to iPhone 13, a name that we had been using until recently.

There is still nothing definitive, but considering that the next top-of-the-range smartphone from the apple company could bring minimal changes, the truth is that it makes a lot of sense that it ends up being called the iPhone 12s Pro instead of the iPhone 13 Pro. Apple had already used the letter ‘s’ as a distinction to refer to new iPhones that brought “minor” changes, although he decided to abandon it after the launch of the iPhone 7.

It is not worth delving much deeper into this topic, since in the end it is a mere question of name, And the important thing is the changes and improvements that iPhone 12s Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro, will bring, whatever it ends up being called, both at the design level and at the hardware level.

This is what the iPhone 12s Pro could look like: a carbon copy of the iPhone 12 Pro

I think there is no better way to describe it, since that is what we see in the renders and in the video you have shared LetsGoDigital, a carbon copy of the iPhone 12 Pro. I do not see any change in terms of design, and this reminds me a lot of what happened, at the time, with terminals such as iPhone 4s or iPhone 5s, which kept the aesthetics and design of the previous models, the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5, practically intact.

By that I mean that, although what we see in this news has no official confirmation, it does make a lot of sense, in fact it represents a strategy that Apple has previously followed. As for the possible design of that iPhone 12s Pro there is nothing new to say, we have a metal frame with a totally flat finish that gives it a markedly angular touch, an all-screen front with a top notch, where Face ID and the call speaker are integrated, and a square island at the back with three cameras and an LED flash. The build quality has not changed either, as we will have metal and glass.

As for the hardware, everything seems to indicate that Apple is going to recover the Touch ID interface, based on a fingerprint reader, and that this will be integrated into the screen. We do not expect an increase in screen resolution or major changes beyond a new SoC, the Apple A15, and a possible increase in RAM, which would go from 6 GB to 8 GB, although I have my doubts about the latter, since Apple usually controls the memory increases in its iPhone quite a bit.

I remind you that, if everything goes according to plan, the presentation of the iPhone 12s Pro, and the rest of the versions (iPhone 12s mini, iPhone 12s and iPhone 12s Pro Max), should occur in September this year, although its availability will not be a reality until the end of that month, or the beginning of October. The sale price has not transpired, but I am convinced that it should be equal to or slightly higher than the iPhone 12 Pro (1,159 euros).