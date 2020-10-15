4 new iPhones of the iPhone 12 series have been launched. In such a situation, iPhone enthusiasts are eager to buy iPhone 12. Let us tell you that their booking will start in India from 23 October. The cheapest phone in the iPhone 12 series is the iPhone 12 Mini, with an initial price of Rs 69,900. At the same time, the price of Top End iPhone 12 Pro Max is Rs 1,59,900.

After the global launch of iPhone, its price is also different in different countries. In which it is the highest price in India compared to 8 countries. According to a report, the price of iPhone 12 is the highest in India compared to America, Japan, China, UK, Russia, Germany and France.

Talking about the 128GB variant of the iPhone 12, its price in the US is 69,000 rupees. There is 74,000 rupees in China and 79,000 thousand rupees in Germany. Its highest price in India is 84,000 rupees. At the same time, the price of iPhone 12 Pro in the US is $ 1071 i.e. around Rs 78400. While the price of iPhone 12 Pro in India is $ 1636 i.e. around Rs 1,19,900. At the same time, iPhone 12 is getting $ 943 and iPhone 12 Pro for $ 1,071 at the cheapest price in Japan.

in India iphone 12 Price of

In India, 64GB storage phones cost Rs 79,900, 128GB storage costs Rs 84,900, 256GB storage models are priced at Rs 94,900.

in India Iphone 12 Mini price

In India, 64GB storage phones cost Rs 69,900, 128GB phones cost Rs 74,900 and 256GB models cost Rs 84,900.

Iphone in india 12 Price of pro

The 128GB model of iPhone 12 Pro is priced at Rs 1,19,900, 256GB storage is priced at Rs 1,29,900 and the phone with 512GB storage is priced at Rs 1,49,900.

Iphone in india 12 Price of pro max

Talk about the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the price of a phone with 128GB storage is Rs 1,29,900, the phone with 256GB storage is priced at Rs 1,39,900 and the phone with 512GB storage is priced at Rs 1,59,900.

Let me tell you that the users using iOS devices are the least in India. Android OS is the most used here. At the same time, Japan has the most users using iOS. America is also second in this matter.