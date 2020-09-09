iphone 12 People’s wait for it is going to end now. Apple will hold an online event on 15 September. In this event, the company will launch the iPhone 12 series. For the past several days, different reports were coming about it, in which it was said that the company can launch this series in October. But now Apple has allowed to send media invites for this event and on September 15, the company is going to launch the iPhone 12 series.

Virtual event

In this event, the company will launch four models of iPhone 12. Apart from this, the final build of Apple Watch and iOS 14 can be released. although

The iPhone 12 will be sold from October. Apple had already confirmed that there may be some delay in the sale of the phone. This event will be virtual due to Corona virus epidemic.

4 models will be launched

Apple added the third iPhone in the lineup with the iPhone XR in 2017. The same thing happened with the iPhone 11 last year. This year Apple has talked about launching four iPhone models. The base model will have a 5.4-inch display. Apart from this, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will have low-end specs and another 6.1-inch model but with high-end specs.

First 5G will be iPhone

Many phones in the market have been launched with 5G technology. Apple’s iPhone 12 series will be the first 5G series. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, all four iPhones will have 5G, but only the high end Pro level model will be equipped with the fastest 5G speed.

Design

The camera module has significant changes in the design of the iPhone XS Series and iPhone 11 Series. Apple will probably retain the same camera design but the overall look may be slightly different. Many renders have revealed the same design as the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5. This year’s iPhone may have a flat edge instead of a curved edge. Apple has done this in iPad Pro. The new iPhone will reportedly also have stainless steel edges.

The camera

Like last year, the low-end iPhone 12 model will have dual rear cameras while the high-end ones will have triple rear sensors. The front camera will probably be the same for all four iPhones. The most expensive iPhone 12 will also have a LIDAR sensor used to detect objects with lasers.

Won’t have accessories

The most surprising thing in this year’s iPhone 12 launch can be that there will be no accessories in the box. The company reportedly will ship the new iPhone without chargers and earphones. USB-C cable is expected to come with iPhone 12. It is believed that the company can do this to increase the sales of AirPods.

These can be upgraded

The iPhone 12 Series will most likely be an upgrade processor on the A13 Bionic powered by the A14 Bionic. The storage variant can start at 64GB for low-end models and 128GB for high-end ones. For RAM capacity, the base iPhone 12 model can come with 4GB of RAM. The high-end ones can come with 6GB of RAM. The battery of this phone will be more powerful than the previous phone.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 will compete

The iPhone 12 will compete with the Samsung Galaxy Note20. Galaxy Note 20 has a 6.7-inch Full HD Plus Super AMOLED display, which comes with a 60Hz refresh rate. For performance, the company will put Exynos 990 or Snapdragon 865+ processor in it according to the different market. This phone will be available in 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage. For photography, triple rear camera setup will be found in the rear of this phone. Which will have 12MP + 64MP + 12MP lens, while for selfie, it has a 10 megapixel camera. For power, this phone has a 4300mAh battery equipped with fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is priced at Rs 77,999, while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is priced at Rs 104,999.

