Apple, a California tech company, does a big event later in the year and brings a new iPhone lineup. The new iPhone 12 lineup has been launched by the company in the event held on 13 October. This includes the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. How different iPhones launched in 2020 from the iPhone 11 lineup launched last year and why users should upgrade their devices can be understood by both.

Big screen size

Apple has brought new iPhones in larger screen sizes. The iPhone 12 Mini is brought with a smaller 5.4-inch screen. Apart from this, both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have a larger 6.1-inch display compared to the iPhone 11 (6.1 inch) and iPhone 11 Pro (5.8 inch). At the same time, after the 6.5 inch display of the iPhone 11 Pro Max, now the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch display.

Refresh rate as before

Leaks and rumors surfaced that the new iPhone 12 lineup will bring iPhone 12 Pro devices with Apple’s 120Hz refresh rate display and will be a ProMotion display similar to the iPad Pro, but this did not happen. All iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 devices are launched with displays with 60 frames per second or 60Hz refresh rate.

Big camera upgrade

The iPhone 12 has a better camera than the previous iPhone 11, and especially the Pro models have received a major upgrade. The camera design of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini is similar to the iPhone 11, but now night mode photos can also be clicked with the Ultra mode and Selfie camera. Apart from this, bright and dark scenes will be captured better with the help of new HDR mode.

A larger image sensor and a fourth telephoto camera sensor are also included in the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max camera setup. The iPhone 12 Pro will get 2x zoom as before but 2.5x zoom has been given to the users in the iPhone 12 Pro Max. However, despite some upgrades, there is not a big difference in the camera of iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 and both get great output users. His video camera is also excellent.

5G connectivity in all

The company has given Next Generation 5G cellular connectivity in all the iPhone 12 models launched at the 2020 event. This means that high-speed internet access can be done on these devices when the 5G network is available. Devices in the iPhone 11 lineup do not get 5G connectivity users.