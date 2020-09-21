Apple The iPhone Lovers of the iPhone 12 series are eagerly awaited. The company has confirmed that the launch of iPhone 12 can be delayed. Earlier, information related to the price and features of this series is coming out. Under the iPhone 12 series, four models of smartphones will be launched in the market, whose price is being said more than expected. According to a report, the cost of iPhone has seen an increase of about $ 50 (about Rs 3,680). In view of this, it is being speculated that the prices of iphone 12 series are going to be very high.

What will be the price

According to a report, the starting price of 5.4-inch iPhone 12 is expected to be around $ 649. While the price of 6.1 inch iPhone 12 can be around $ 749. This will be the first series of iPhone to support iPhone 5G connectivity. There will be a dual camera setup on the rear panel. Screen size will be different in both models. They have OLED display.

This will be the price of iPhone 12 Pro Max

Two other models of iPhone 12 will be iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 pro. Out of this, cheap iPhone 12 Pro model can be offered for $ 999, while iPhone 12 Pro Max can be launched with a price of $ 1,099. Triple camera setup will be given on the rear panel of both these phones, which will come with LiDAR scanner support.

The camera

Like last year, the low-end iPhone 12 model will have dual rear cameras while the high-end ones will have triple rear sensors. The front camera will probably be the same for all four iPhones. The most expensive iPhone 12 will also have a LIDAR sensor used to detect objects with lasers.

Won’t have accessories

The most surprising thing in this year’s iPhone 12 launch can be that there will be no accessories in the box. The company reportedly will ship the new iPhone without chargers and earphones. USB-C cable is expected to come with iPhone 12. It is believed that the company can do this to increase the sales of AirPods.

