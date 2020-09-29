Apple recently screened many of its products in an online event, but the iPhone 12 series was not launched at this event. IPhone lovers are waiting for this series for a long time. At the same time, according to the news, Apple is going to launch this series on October 13. In this series, the company can also launch its smallest phone iPhone 12 Mini, whose information has been leaked on social media. Let’s know some information related to this.

IPhone 12 mini may launch

Four models of smartphones can be launched in the iPhone 12 series. According to a report, under this series, Apple can also launch its smallest phone iPhone 12 Mini. The iPhone 12 Mini may be the smallest smartphone in the iPhone 12 series. Recently, the glimpse of iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models were seen on social media.

Possible specifications of iPhone 12 series

According to sources, the iPhone 12 Mini has a 5.4-inch screen. This model can be launched with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB internal storage options. There will be iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Pro 6.1-inch model and iPhone 12 Pro Max model. Apple can bring its upcoming smartphone iPhone 12 to the same design size as the iPhone SE 2020. However, you can expect some reduction in its prices. Pre-booking of this series can be started from October 16 and these phones can be accessed in stores till October 23.

