Apple has launched its Most Awesome iPhone 12 Series. Information related to the RAM of the iPhone 12 has been seen by MacRumours on plist files in Xcode 12.1 beta. And according to those files, it has been revealed that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max 6 GB RAM and 4 GB RAM have been given in the two lower variants, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini.

Apple never reveals the RAM allocation on its devices, so when new products are launched, we get to know what is the onboard storage. The same has happened this year when Apple launched four iPhones at the “Hi, Speed” event on 13 October. In the plist files seen by MacRumours, details related to the RAM of the iPhone were given. To compare, all iPhones launched last year, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max came with 4 GB RAM.

With increased RAM and faster A14 Bionic chip, the new iPhone Pro model should come with significant performance improvements over older iterations. The E Benchmark results for the iPhone 12 Pro show that the A14 chip has almost the same single-core performance as the new iPad Air. However its multi-core score is quite low. Apart from this, the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 have been launched in three storage variants – 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. The iPhone 12 Pro starts at 128GB and then comes in 256GB and 512GB variants. This year’s flagship iPhone 12 Pro Max is going to come in only 512GB variants.