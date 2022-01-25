Launched in 2020 for almost BRL 11,000, the iPhone 12 Pro Max had a price drop and can be purchased for BRL 8,834 on the internet. The model, with support for several 5G internet bands, has a 6.7-inch screen, a triple 12 MP camera and is available in graphite, silver, gold and blue colors.

The device can be found in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB versions. Like all iPhones released from 2020 onwards, the iPhone 12 Pro Max does not have a charger in the box or earphones.

The cell phone had the screen chosen as the best in the world by the DisplayMate website in November 2020. The smartphone has good image contrast and intensity scale, good performance in visible screen resolution and 10% more energy efficient screen than compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, according to the website.

The Ceramic Shield feature promises to be the toughest glass on the market against drops and scratches. According to Apple, the iPhone 12 Pro Max guarantees dives to depths of up to six meters for 30 minutes.

“The iPhone 12 Pro Max delivers great energy performance, in addition to other technological differentials. The device follows the fame of its predecessors with impeccable cameras, but innovated by bringing optical stabilization by sensor shift, a technology that we only had in DSLR (Digital Single Lens Reflex) cameras until then”, explains Rodrigo Klocker Gabardo, product manager at Navita. , a corporate mobility management company.

