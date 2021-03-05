The cost of the popular Apple smartphone has dropped by about 15 percent. The Hi-Tech Mail.ru edition drew attention to the price change.

According to the project catalog, the iPhone 12 Pro with a 128 gigabyte drive has fallen in price to 85,289 rubles. At the same time, on the Apple website, the cost of the device is 100 thousand rubles. The most expensive version of the device – with a 512 gigabyte drive – is priced at 130 thousand rubles.

“Initially, the price of the iPhone 12 Pro was too high for the Russian market, so after the deficit was reduced, prices began to fall,” noted the journalists. The authors clarified that the model was one of the most popular in the series of Apple smartphones; at the end of 2020, there was a shortage of devices on the market. A strong reduction in the cost of the gadget was associated not so much with a drop in demand, but with the establishment of supplies to electronics stores.

Also, journalists noted that the base smartphone of the iPhone 12 series with 64 gigabytes of storage has fallen in price on the market. “If you are not chasing the number of cameras and materials, then you can pay attention to the regular iPhone 12” – says the material. The cost of this device is at least 62 thousand rubles.

At the end of February, journalists noticed that the cost of the iPhone 12 Pro Max with 128 gigabytes of internal memory dropped to 90 thousand rubles. At the start of sales, the top model was valued at 110 thousand rubles. The drop in price is associated with an increase in the supply of smartphones.