Apple is going to launch its iPhone 12 series soon. However, before the launch, the features and specifications of these smartphones have been revealed through reports. There is also speculation about the cost of the phone. A recent report has claimed that the price of the iPhone 12 will be more than expected.Explain that the old report claimed that the initial price of the new iPhone 12 will be the same as the iPhone 11. Now this claim has been rejected in the latest report on China’s social media platform weibo. It says that it is not possible to keep the price of iPhone 12 supporting 5G as much as last year.

IPhone 12 will therefore be expensive

The report also mentions the reason for the higher price. It said that such a Bill of Material (Raw Material) cost would be higher, which has increased by $ 50 this year. However, it is also worth noting that this time the company will not provide charger or wired earphones with the phone. It is being said that Apple will sell the 20 W charger separately.

Let me tell you that in the recent report it was said that the price of iPhone 12 can be between $ 699 to $ 749 and the price of iPhone 12 Max can be between 799 to $ 849. At the same time, the price of iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max can range from $ 1100 to $ 1200.