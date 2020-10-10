The event may be announced by Tech Band Apple for the launch of the 2020 iPhone lineup soon. The new leak states that Apple may unveil the iPhone 12 lineup on October 13. It has been said by Lexter Kang that Apple will bring 4 iPhones together in this event. Apart from this, the company can also bring HomePod Mini Smart Speaker with it.

It has been said from AppleTrack that most of the predictions made by Kang have so far been correct. The new leak states that Apple will launch four devices – iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max – next week. Apple will bring all these devices with 5G connectivity.

The price may be

All iPhones will be able to shoot in Dolby Vision HDR standard and glass screen construction will be seen in them. According to Leaks, the screen size of iPhone 12 mini will be 5.1 inches and it can come with a price tag of $ 699 (about Rs 51,000). At the same time, the iPhone 12 with 6.1 inch display can be launched in the US for $ 799 (about Rs 58,300). Dual camera setup can be found in both devices and their storage range can be seen between 64GB to 256GB.

Release till late November

It has been said by Leixter that the display of the iPhone 12 Pro will be 6.1 inches and its initial price can be $ 999 (about Rs 73,000). The most powerful iPhone 12 Pro Max display will be 6.7 inches and its price can start from $ 1099 (about Rs 80,000). MagSafe Wireless Charger can also be launched by Apple in the same event. The new iPhones will be released between October 23-24, and November 20-21. Official details may be revealed soon.