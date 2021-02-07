What happened with the iPhone 12 Mini is one more example that you can never expect to fully know how the market will react before a new product. And since the first rumors about this new version, the most basic, of the new generation of Apple’s smartphone, everything pointed to the fact that it would surely be the best-selling version of it. Why? As simple as it is evident: its price is the cheapest option to have an iPhone 12.

Once made official in the October presentation, the existence of the iPhone 12 Mini was confirmed, and after being able to test it, we confirmed that it was a great option for many users. And not because it is the cheapest iPhone 12 (which is also), but because its features were not diminished compared to its older brother (except for its battery, of course), and its smaller size, which for some users was a handicap, for others it was an advantage, since in certain cases it is more comfortable.

With those wickers, iPhone 12 Mini sales expectations were high, very high, some analysts predicted, as I mentioned before, that it would be the best-selling version of the iPhone 12 of this generation, and those who had privileged information pointed out that Apple had concentrated a good part of the effort of the production lines in this model, while the Pro and Pro Max versions, the top of the range, registered a lower production volume. Something more than understandable, I repeat.

However, and contrary to expectations, shortly after all the models went on sale, what nobody expected was produced: sales of the Pro models were well above expectations, and at the time the iPhone 12 Mini was not the sales phenomenon that could be expected and on which Apple had bet. I am not saying that it has not been sold, be careful, it has also been well received, but this has been less than expected.

As a result, and as we can read in Phonearena, Apple could end production of the iPhone 12 Mini next quarter, despite the fact that it is still on sale for about half a year (nothing indicates that Apple thinks about withdrawing it prematurely) understanding that it already has the necessary stock to satisfy all the present and future demand. In return, some analysts expect that the production of the iPhone 12 Pro Max will increase, whose sales would be, since its release, above what was initially expected by both Apple and analysts.

What everyone agrees on, at least for the moment, is that the future generation will also feature a Mini model. Sales of the iPhone 12 Mini do not seem to have been what Apple expected, but they are good enough that it is worth keeping in the catalog. With the advantage, in addition, that the learning lived with this generation will be of great help to be able to adjust the production volume of each of the models. You learn from everything, right?