Apple The iPhone lovers have been waiting for this series for a long time. Now this wait is going to end. Apple has announced the launch date for its much awaited series iPhone 12. The company will launch in a special event on October 13. At the same time, the price of this series has been revealed before the launch.

4 models will be launched

Apple will launch four smartphones of the iPhone 12 series at its event. This includes iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. All these devices will be launched with Apple 5G connectivity.

This may be the price

According to the Leaks report, the screen size of the iPhone 12 mini will be 5.1 inches and its price can be around $ 699 i.e. up to Rs 51,000. Apart from this, the iPhone 12 with 6.1 inch display can be fixed in the US for $ 799 i.e. around Rs 58,300. Dual camera setup can be given in both these smartphones. If you talk about storage, then you can get 64GB to 256GB of storage.

This may cost them

At the same time, the display of the iPhone 12 Pro will be 6.1 inches and the initial price of the phone can be $ 999 i.e. around 73,000 rupees. Apart from these, the display of iPhone 12 Pro Max will be 6.7 inches and its initial price can be kept at $ 1099 i.e. around 80,000 rupees. In this event, the company can also launch MagSafe Wireless Charger in the market. However, the price of these smartphones has not been disclosed officially on the company’s side.

read this also

The wait for the launch of iPhone 12 is over, the date of October 13 is set, and yes! Charger not found?

Apple iPhone 12 Series will be launched on this date!