Apple Has launched the iPhone 12 series at its Hi Speed ​​event. Apple launched four phones of the iPhone 12 series at its event. In this event, Apple CEO Tim Cook called the iPhone 12 the most powerful smartphone. All phones in the iPhone 12 series will get 5G support. Apple has launched four iPhones at the event – iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro max. Let’s know five special things related to these phones.

Five big things related to iPhone 12

1. iPhone 12 has been launched in six color variants. HDR 10 will be supported with the iPhone 12 display. Wireless charging and dual sim support have also been provided. The second sim in the phone will be e-sim. A-14 bionic processor will be available with iPhone 12.

2. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in four stainless steel finishes, which include Graphite, Silver, Gold and Passionate Blue.

3. With the iPhone 12, up to 50 watt wireless fast charging will be supported. For better wireless charging, MagSafe technology has been provided in the iPhone 12. The special thing is that the iPhone 12 and Apple Watch Charge can be charged with the same charger.

4. The iPhone 12 camera features ultra wide mode, night mode. Night mode will be available in all models of iPhone 12. Time laps will also be available in night mode.

5. The iPhone 12 Pro model can be kept in water up to 6 meters deep for 30 minutes. The iPhone is designed with premium content. The iPhone 12 Pro model boasts a new, refined flat-edge design, adding a gorgeous surgical-grade stainless steel band with a precision surgical matte glass.

