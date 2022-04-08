The Amazon offers for Spring 2022 allow us to purchase a Apple iPhone 12 64GB. The reported discount is € 184.60, or 22%.

The full price indicated by Amazon for the iPhone 12 from 64 GB is 839 €. In recent months, however, it was possible to find it for a maximum of € 790. In any case, the current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon, and is currently in stock.

iPhone 12 offers a 6.1 “Super Retina XDR display with Ceramic Shield. It features an A14 Bionic chip and a 12MP dual camera system (ultra wide angle, wide angle) with Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 and HDR video recording at 4K in Dolby Vision, with a 12MP TrueDepth front camera. Water resistance is IP68 rated.

