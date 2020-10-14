The new iPhone 12 lineup was unveiled at a virtual event on Tuesday by premium tech brand Apple. Four new iPhone 12 models iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max were launched at the event. Their India price has also come out, which is much higher than their launch price in the US. We have changed their launch price announced in US currency to rupees and compared it to India price. We will also tell you the reason for this happening.

Talking about the features of the new iPhone 12 lineup, all models have been supported with 5G connectivity. The new devices work on A14 Bionic chipsets developed on Apple’s improved 5nm process. These iPhone models have super retina XDR display and ceramic shield protection. Apart from this, new models come with MagSafe Tech, with the help of which the wireless charger on their back panel will be attached with the help of magnets. Now let’s talk about the price,

iPhone 12 Mini

The price of 64GB model of the most small 5G iPhone has been kept at Rs 69,900 and 128GB model has been priced at Rs 74,900. Its 256GB model can be purchased for Rs. 84,900. The device has been launched in White, Black, Blue, Green and PRODUCT Red Colors. At the same time, the initial price of iPhone 12 Mini in the US has been kept at $ 699 (about Rs 51,300).

iphone 12

The 64GB storage model of the standard iPhone 12 has been priced at Rs 79,900 and the 128GB model has been priced at Rs 84,900. Its top-of-the-line 256GB model will be available for Rs 94,900. The iPhone 12 has been launched in Black, Blue, Green, White and PRODUCT Red colors. Talking about the US market, here the iPhone 12 has been launched at an initial price of $ 799 (about Rs 58,600).



iPhone 12 Pro

The 128GB model of the new iPhone 12 Pro can be purchased in India for Rs 1,19,900 and the 256GB model for Rs 1,29,900. The 512GB model of the iPhone 12 Pro can be purchased for Rs 1,49,900. This device will be available in Graphite, Silver, Gold and Pacific Blue Colors. The same device will be available in the US market at an initial price of $ 999 (about Rs 73,300).

iPhone 12 Pro Max

In India, the 128GB model of the iPhone 12 Pro Max has been priced at Rs 1,29,900 and the 256GB model has been priced at Rs 1,39,000. At the same time, buyers will be able to buy the 512GB model for Rs 1,59,000. The company has brought the most powerful iPhone 12 Pro Max in the US at an initial price of $ 1,099 (about Rs 80,600).

Why is the price higher in India?

Not only the devices in the new iPhone 12 lineup, there is a big difference between the US and India prices of all iPhones. The reason for this is that Apple does not make its own devices in India and imports ready iPhone units and sells them in India. In such a situation, more tax and import duty is levied on every unit. Apart from this, the rest of the expenditure also increases and the company has to make its devices expensive. However, Apple has also started production of many iPhone models in India.