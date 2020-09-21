Apple Users of the iPhone 12 are eagerly waiting. Details related to its design price have been revealed before the launch. At the same time, its color has been revealed. The company can launch the iPhone 12 Series in the market with red and navy blue color options. After the iPhone X series, Apple has not launched the Red iPhone.

Will launch in 4 variants

Apple will launch its new iPhone in the market with four variants. It includes iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max variants. The base model will have a 5.4-inch display. Apart from this, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will have low-end specs and another 6.1-inch model but with high-end specs. This phone is being discussed for a long time. Leaks of the price and design of the phone have surfaced many times.

This will be the design

A report had revealed that the design of the iPhone 12 may be similar to the iPhone 4. Apple launched it in 2010. The new iPhone may have a flat edge instead of a curved edge. Apple has done this in iPad Pro. The new iPhone will reportedly also have stainless steel edges. At the same time, users may have to wait for the iPhone 12. Separate reports have shown that due to the delay in iPhone production, Apple may delay the launch event this year. At the same time, it has been told by the company that the iPhone 12 will take some time to arrive this year.

First 5G will be iPhone

Many phones in the market have been launched with 5G technology. Apple’s iPhone 12 series will be the first 5G series. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, all four iPhones will have 5G, but only the high end Pro level model will be equipped with the fastest 5G speed.

