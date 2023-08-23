There Gaming Week has begun and Amazon Italy offers us many interesting videogame discounts. Even if this primarily means video games and PC components, we must not forget that video games are also and above all synonymous with mobile. So if you are looking for a smartphone to enjoy some quality games (for example through Apple Arcade), you can take advantage of the promotion foriPhone 12 64GB. The reported discount is 240 euros, or 29%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price according to Amazon it is 839€. The current price is the all time low on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

iPhone 12 offers a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen with Ceramic Shield for maximum resistance. The battery promises up to 17 hours of video playback. It also features a 12MP (ultra-wide-angle, wide-angle) dual camera system with Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 and 4K HDR video recording in Dolby Vision.